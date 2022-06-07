Bears lose a day of OTAs for violating league rules on non-contact practices

Getty Images

New Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is getting a lesson in the rules on non-contact practices during the offseason.

The Bears were forced to cancel today’s Organized Team Activities for violating the rules by doing live contact in practice, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The violation took place during May practices, and after the NFL Players Association and the league looked into it, the result was losing one day of OTAs.

It’s not uncommon for first-year coaches to get busted for not doing enough to enforce the no-contact rules on practice fields where competitive players often want an opportunity to hit each other. In 2021 the NFL cracked down on Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer for violating the rule in his first (and last) year as a head coach.