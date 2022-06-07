Bills promote Brian Gaine to assistant G.M., Terrance Gray to director of player personnel

Getty Images

The Bills announced a series of new hires and promotions in their personnel department on Tuesday.

Brian Gaine has been promoted to assistant General Manager after spending the last four seasons as a senior personnel advisor. Joe Schoen was the assistant G.M. under Brandon Beane before he was hired as the Giants General Manager earlier this year.

Gaine also worked for the Bills in 2017 before spending a year as the Texans G.M. He’s also worked for the Dolphins.

The Bills also promoted Terrance Gray to director of player personnel. He’s worked for the Bills since 2017 and was the assistant director of player personnel for the last three seasons.

Mike Szabo has been promoted to a college national scout, Dennis Lock has been promoted to senior director of football research, and Mike Worswick has been named the director of team administration.

In addition to the promotions, the Bills announced the hiring of Matt Bazirgan as a senior personnel exeecutive, Alonzo Dotson as a college national scout, Drew DiSanto as a sports performance data analyst, Malcom Charles as a data analyst, and Michelle Mankoff is joining the team on a Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship.