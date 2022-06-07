Cam Newton blames himself for “f–ked up situations” in New England and Carolina

Posted by Mike Florio on June 7, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT
Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers
After the Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton during the 2021 preseason, the phone didn’t ring. For a while.

Eventually, Newton received an opportunity to return to the Panthers. He now seems to regret it.

“Carolina, I put myself in another fucked up situation,” Newton said on The Pivot Podcast (via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com). “I was signed on Thursday, I played on Sunday. At what point did you think you was gonna be successful? That next week, I started. That’s still up under 10 days of you being on the team, and you’re still trying to learn an offense. . . . So before I sit up here and allow the narrative to be made that Cam ain’t got it no more, Cam is taking full responsibility and saying that Cam put himself in a fucked up situation.”

Earlier, Newton called his time in New England a “fucked up situation,” regarding the fact that he didn’t know the offense well enough to show the world that he was still Cam Newton.

He said he still wants to play. He currently has no offers. In fact, the Panthers are one of the only teams that seem to be keeping the door open. That could change based on his most recent comments.

“There’s not 32 guys better than me,” Newton said. “On my soul. On my soul. On my soul.”

Former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder, one of the hosts of The Pivot Podcast, pushed back against Newton.

“You are 33 years old,” Crowder said. “You done got old. You’re one of the best 32 quarterbacks in the world right now? Cam, I cannot accept that. I can’t accept it. I saw what you did in New England. When you went back to Carolina, I saw what happened. Like, the proof’s in the pudding.”

Crowder remained very aggressive regarding the notion that Cam isn’t who he used to be. Newton nevertheless disagreed strongly with the idea that he doesn’t have it anymore, ultimately citing the “fucked up situations” mentioned above.

At one point, Newton repeatedly tries to argue that he’s better than the worst current NFL starter. The decision makers in the NFL seem to feel otherwise, and to agree with Crowder. We’ll see what happens as training camps open, and if/when quarterbacks currently on depth charts get injured or fail to perform.

21 responses to “Cam Newton blames himself for “f–ked up situations” in New England and Carolina

  3. I have no idea if Cam is a top32 anymore, but it’s shocking how much he has declined as A PASSER. This guy may have had a wacky motion but he could really sling it with ease coming into the league. He’s closer to what he used to be as a runner than he is as a passer

  4. A lot of athletes have sizable egos, Cam has definitely shown his throughout his career. He had some very good seasons, but he was still more focused on dancing and posturing than diving on fumbles and being a real football player and that’s going to be his legacy. And even now, he tries to “take responsibility” by blaming multiple teams for not being good enough situations for him. The reality is that he is done now, couldn’t pass the ball for the past few years, and never was as good as he thought he was, which his ego won’t allow him to accept so he twists things into his favour.

  5. Cam is right, there aren’t 32 QBs better than him. There are 50. At least.

  6. The NFL will be better without him as will any team that would even consider signing him. He and Antonio Brown should open up a lemonade stand.

  7. I think Newton might be better than one of the 32 backups in the NFL, he’s not better than any of the starters. NE had him on a cheap deal and didn’t even want to keep him as a backup when they drafted Jones.

    He was very good for a few years, seems that time has long past.

  8. The Cam Newton I saw in New England and back in Carolina is a pale shadow of what he once was.
    He is no longer good enough to be a starter.
    He has been injured, and is rich, and he should retire while still healthy.

  9. When a rookie has a better grasp of the offensive scheme then Cam who played in it for an entire season, it’s obvious what his problem was and is. He is just not a good pocket passer and his physical abilities are no longer able to make up for this lack. The lame excuses won’t convince anyone even remotely objective. It’s passed time to hang it up.

  11. Cam probably is one of the best 32 QBs in the league right now. But it’s too late in his career for teams to bank on him as a long term answer at QB.

  13. I used to love this guy until that Super Bowl. He was NEVER the same after he didn’t try to recover that fumble. Tough to watch

  14. I like that Crowder didn’t sit there and blow smoke up Cam’s rear end like so many athletes do when interviewing other athletes.
    Newtons mind is in an alternate reality regarding his physical ability right now. It’s classic delusion.
    If Carolina invites him to camp, he shouldn’t play around and act like he’s going to get any better offers.

  15. He was never a great passer and now he cant run either it’s over everyone knows it but newton.

  16. chickennecker says:
    June 7, 2022 at 2:14 pm
    Don’t ever trust anyone who refers to themselves in first person

    ———-

    You mean the third person, as in George referring to himself by saying “George is gettin’ upset!”

    The first person = “I’m gettin’ upset.” That would be most of the right-thinking world.

  18. But the rookie qb could come in and have success right away in New England Cam??
    please

  19. Crowder is right here. Newton needs to accept that it’s over. If Belichick could have kept him, he would have just so that Jones could sit for a year. That he released him right before the season was telling of what he saw everyday in camp.

  21. I agree with Channing Crowder. At most, Cam is a backup and that depends on the team he is playing for. Father Time waits on no one. Except maybe Tom Brady….lol!

