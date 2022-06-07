Commanders will unveil new fight song, mascot

Getty Images

The Washington Commanders’ continued effort to rebrand will come with a new fight song and a mascot in 2022.

The team announced that it will have a new fight song this season, which will be performed for the first time at the preseason opener on August 13.

It is unknown whether the fight song will simply be “Hail to the Commanders” sung to the same tune as the old song, or a completely re-written song. Commanders President Jason Wright has said he thinks the name Commanders fits well with the old fight song, which the team used from 1938 until it temporarily began calling itself the Washington Football Team in 2020.

The Commanders will also unveil a new mascot, with fans involved in the selection process and the mascot introduced during the Commanders’ final home game.