Dan Campbell: Jared Goff is having a good spring

USA TODAY Sports

On the whole, quarterback Jared Goff had a middling first season with the Lions in 2021.

He ended the year completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,245 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions — good for a 91.5 passer rating.

But the quarterback finished the season well, passing for 1,250 yards with 11 touchdowns and a pair of picks in his six starts after the bye. His passer rating was 101.8 over that span.

Entering 2022, head coach Dan Campbell said on Tuesday that Goff has done well throughout the offseason program.

“I have no red flags with him. He looks good out there,” Campbell said in his press conference. “He’s got a good grasp of our offense and what we’re doing. He’s commanding the huddle. He’s throwing the ball well — that’s something that I feel like he does well, that’s one of his strengths. He’s a pretty accurate passer. And so I would say up to this point, he’s having a good spring.”

The Lions promoted Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator, signed receiver DJ Chark, and drafted receiver Jameson Williams in the first round. With Amon-Ra St. Brown and T.J. Hockenson set to take another step in the offense, Goff should be set up well for his second season in Detroit.