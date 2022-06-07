Daniel Jones fully cleared from 2021 neck injury

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones ended last season on the sideline because of a neck injury, but the team said they did not have long-term concerns about his health and nothing has changed over the last few months.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that Jones has been fully cleared for football activities. That means he’d be good to go if the Giants had a game to play this week.

It will still be quite a while before the Giants are scheduled to actually play in a game, so Daboll and the rest of the staff has time to continue getting Jones situated in the team’s new offensive scheme.

That process will be a vital one for Jones, who did not have his fifth-year option exercised and will be trying to show that he can stay healthy and play at a high enough level for the Giants or any other team to move forward with him as their starter. The last three years have only provided flashes and consistency will be essential to Jones’ bid for such a role.