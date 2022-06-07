Darius Leonard underwent back surgery today

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard underwent a procedure on his back Tuesday, coach Frank Reich announced.

“Let’s get ahead of it, not let it progress further,” Reich said, via Olivia Ray of WISH-TV.

It is not yet clear how long Leonard will need to rehab, but he is expected to miss some training camp time. The Colts do expect him back for the start of the regular season.

“Not sure on the timetable now, but in my mind as long as he’s ready for the regular season, I’m not concerned,” Reich said.

Leonard had ankle surgery before last season, but it remained a bother into organized team activities. The ankle, though, will not require a second surgery, Reich said.

Leonard, 26, has earned All-Pro honors three of his four seasons. In his career, he has 538 tackles, 11 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles and 15 sacks.

Darius Leonard underwent back surgery today

  1. Back surgery is no small potatoes. That Bears first round pick had back surgery this time last year and was pretty much gone for the season.

  2. Did have back “surgery” or a “procedure”? There are a myriad of surgeries and procedures that are performed on the back. Without more specific information we cannot know how severe this is.

