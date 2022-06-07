Darrell Henderson has soft-tissue injury keeping him out of on-field work

Getty Images

The Rams have had their share of injuries at the running back position in recent years. They have more of that during the offseason program.

Not only is rookie running back Kyren Williams out after breaking a foot that required surgery, but veteran Darrell Henderson remains out of on-field work with a “soft-tissue injury.” Rams coach Sean McVay did not elaborate on Henderson’s injury Tuesday.

Henderson was injured three weeks ago during organized team activities, and McVay said then it was something Henderson “pushed through last season that crept back up.”

Henderson missed five games last season, one with a rib injury and four with an MCL sprain. He also had a quadriceps strain before Week 13 but played through it.

He had career highs last season with 178 touches for 864 yards and eight touchdowns.