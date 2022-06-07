Darren Waller: My agent’s job is to handle the contract, I focus on football

Raiders tight end Darren Waller has become one of the elite players at his position in the league.
Waller still has two years on his contract that will pay him $6.25 million in base salary in each season. But considering Cleveland’s David Njoku just got a contract that will pay him just over $14 million a year for four years, Waller is clearly underpaid.
Nevertheless, Waller said on Tuesday that he’s not focused on his contract.
“I just focus on enjoying it while I’m here — whether I’m here 10 years or who knows how long, just being present here,” Waller said in his press conference. “And my agent’s job is to do that stuff. I just focus on the football part because if you don’t focus on football and your mind’s elsewhere… You’ve got to be locked in as a professional. So I try to be a professional every day.”
Waller missed several games due to injury last year, but caught 55 passes for 665 yards with a pair of touchdowns. In 2020, he had 107 receptions for 1,196 yards and nine TDs, becoming a Pro Bowler for the first time.