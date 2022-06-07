Darren Waller: My agent’s job is to handle the contract, I focus on football

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 7, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders Mandatory Minicamp
Raiders tight end Darren Waller has become one of the elite players at his position in the league.

Waller still has two years on his contract that will pay him $6.25 million in base salary in each season. But considering Cleveland’s David Njoku just got a contract that will pay him just over $14 million a year for four years, Waller is clearly underpaid.

Nevertheless, Waller said on Tuesday that he’s not focused on his contract.

“I just focus on enjoying it while I’m here — whether I’m here 10 years or who knows how long, just being present here,” Waller said in his press conference. “And my agent’s job is to do that stuff. I just focus on the football part because if you don’t focus on football and your mind’s elsewhere… You’ve got to be locked in as a professional. So I try to be a professional every day.”

Waller missed several games due to injury last year, but caught 55 passes for 665 yards with a pair of touchdowns. In 2020, he had 107 receptions for 1,196 yards and nine TDs, becoming a Pro Bowler for the first time.

5 responses to “Darren Waller: My agent’s job is to handle the contract, I focus on football

  1. I mean, he’s always hurt and is pretty much overrated. He would benefit from a starting QB and all the starting QBs in his division have starting QBs except his team!

    Waller and Adams need to get traded to a winning team ASAP!

  2. Aside from being made of glass, I like Darren. Calling him elite is a very long stretch. He’s good, but no where near elite.

  3. He’s way over paid and people think he’s Kelce.

    Nope. Not even close.

  4. His job is to keep his nose clean and not misbehave.
    That’s all he needs to do.

  5. Dude should be a Green Bay Packer, the initial trade for Devante Adams included Waller and #22 but the NFL said you can’t trade players for a guy on the franchise tag so Oakland traded #22 a 2nd round pick #53 instead. I figured they would then just trade them back the 53 for Waller but that never happened, not sure why.

    If Oakland won’t extend his contract and pay him more money than maybe it still happens but not holding my breath for that possibility.

