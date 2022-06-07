Deebo Samuel is expected to attend 49ers’ minicamp

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 7, 2022, 8:59 AM EDT
Deebo Samuel is not holding out.

Samuel, the star receiver/runner who wants a new contract, is expected to attend the 49ers’ mandatory minicamp today, according to multiple reports.

That doesn’t mean Samuel is happy with his contract situation, but it does mean he’s choosing not to escalate the situation. Skipping mandatory work would make this more than just an ordinary contract dispute and would call into question whether Samuel will continue playing for the 49ers. If Samuel is willing to show up to minicamp, he seems satisfied that things can work out.

If Samuel were to skip training camp, the 49ers could fine him $95,877.

Samuel is heading into the fourth and final season of his rookie contract. Last year he was a first-team All-Pro who led the NFL with an average of 18.2 yards per catch and totaled 1,845 all-purpose yards.

  1. I can not think of any other business where you convince your boss you need a raise by not showing up for work.

  2. Let him walk and have some team like Panthers pay him $30m a season and still go 6-11.

  4. Ruha Nuggetcrusher says:
    June 7, 2022 at 9:07 am
    Let him walk and have some team like Panthers pay him $30m a season and still go 6-11.

    54Rate This

    —————-

    That’s like half the league that follows that approach.

