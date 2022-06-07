Deshaun Watson breaks silence via social media

Getty Images

The world first became aware of the initial lawsuit filed against then-Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson after he disclosed the situation on social media in March 2021. Now, after more than two months of silence following the press conference officially announcing the trade that sent him to Cleveland, Watson has spoken, with another social media post.

Via Kimblerley Martin of ESPN.com, Watson quotes these lyrics on his Instagram story: “See, the blogs can’t break me down, see, I’m the voice, I don’t reply. But the rumors y’all done heard, I’ma humbly deny, yeah, yeah.”

Watson’s message comes at a time when his position in the court of public opinion has taken repeated hits, from the filing of two new lawsuits to some unfortunate comments from his lawyer to a new report from Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times indicating Watson arranged massages with 66 different women over a 17-month period.

Watson’s latest words are consistent with his staunch denial of the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him. They come at a time when the NFL continues to consider whether and to what extent discipline should be imposed on Watson under the Personal Conduct Policy.