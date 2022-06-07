Deshaun Watson breaks silence via social media

Posted by Mike Florio on June 7, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT
The world first became aware of the initial lawsuit filed against then-Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson after he disclosed the situation on social media in March 2021. Now, after more than two months of silence following the press conference officially announcing the trade that sent him to Cleveland, Watson has spoken, with another social media post.

Via Kimblerley Martin of ESPN.com, Watson quotes these lyrics on his Instagram story: “See, the blogs can’t break me down, see, I’m the voice, I don’t reply. But the rumors y’all done heard, I’ma humbly deny, yeah, yeah.”

Watson’s message comes at a time when his position in the court of public opinion has taken repeated hits, from the filing of two new lawsuits to some unfortunate comments from his lawyer to a new report from Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times indicating Watson arranged massages with 66 different women over a 17-month period.

Watson’s latest words are consistent with his staunch denial of the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him. They come at a time when the NFL continues to consider whether and to what extent discipline should be imposed on Watson under the Personal Conduct Policy.

41 responses to “Deshaun Watson breaks silence via social media

  1. Looks like Deshaun’s writing is about as good as his ability to get consent.

  3. Dude has repeatedly done the wrong things and has been rewarded the entire way. Why would he do anything differently now?

  4. Anyone see another grand jury in his future? Would definitely be the icing on the Browns cake….

  7. Roger is sitting on this egg waiting to see how the league can save -some- face. Obviously the sponsors are already knocking on his door to suspend him indefinitely…As for Watson, the more he denies, the worse it gets. At the absolute best, he’s a disgusting pervert that hired a high profile attorney to keep him out of jail. Sick low character individual.

  9. I assume if he is indicted by a new grand jury then the new contract goes bye bye, so my guess is Cleveland would want this all to end so he can play, or to truly explode so they can get out from under that $$$$.

  10. Why didn’t he say that from day 1? He’s totally believable now! But if not, he at least has his great edumacation to fall back on.

  11. The Houston population is biased towards Watson. I think with the evidence against him he’s indicted anywhere else. This guy probably needs to be in a jail cell now. What happens when he ends up killing one of these women?

  12. Reality is a very personal experience. One has to construct a belief system to hold up any illusion. And so do we. Do we want to believe Watson? If so, this denial helps us. If we don’t, we can read the paperwork of case #24 against Watson.

  13. At this point, I don’t even think the USFL or XFL would even take him. Next time I see Watson I hope he remembers to put extra dipping sauce in my bag.

  14. Suspend (no pay) for 17 games – reduce to 12 on appeal. Pay up for all civil lawsuits. Move on

  18. This predator just needs to go. No accountability, just keeps denying his actions hoping that it’ll all go away and he can rake in hundreds of millions of dollars. Just be gone, dude.

  21. I hear Cleveland already has the song “Wasn’t me” on hand to play when he finally hits the field.

  22. One thing for certain is this case from the beginning was all about the court of public opinion and not a court of law.
    Not saying he is innocent or guilty but doesn’t he have a right to an impartial trial and judge within a court of law before every media outlet and journalist finds him guilty??

  24. His professional life is on the line and circling the drain and all he can come up with are some dumb lyrics to a song that’s not even about him. He’s either very arrogant or very dumb.

  25. It seems Watson is hell-bent to ride the ship all the way to the bottom and has yet to cop to all he has done. He hired an idiot lawyer that seems his only concern is a cash grab, which he will get tens of millions. This could have been solved long ago and the number one rule for celebs settle, even if nowhere guilty, and beg for forgiveness all will be forgotten in a few months (hello Will). Any halfway smart lawyer firm would of had this all wrapped up a year ago at a cost but done and finished. This is why he probably ended up with a moron lawyer, no-one would touch this because of the stance Watson is taking. It is a now a no win situation that the longer it festers the very real possibility we will never see him play another down in the NFL, which now is the getting closer to be the right decision to ban him from the NFL.

  26. If this were a single case, or even two, I think the public and media might reserve judgement. But watching the number grow to seven, then fourteen… I mean, stop there and we’re already in a crisis. But two dozen… twenty-four complaints? New York times story documenting at least 66 women? Even if he didn’t break the law, what the heck are we dealing with? A greedy lawyer? Desperate massage therapists? Man, that’s a lot of bad luck for a star quarterback.

  27. He has been enabled for so long I truly believe he thinks he hasn’t done anything wrong. But by the sounds of it, he is in some deep doodoo.

  28. The guy likes hookers…..so do half the players in the NFL…

    This thing is more overblown than the Kaep thing

  29. Running to Costco now for some popcorn. We have another year+ of this drama. Keep telling us how you feel, Deshaun, and how you’re the victim of evil bloggers!

  30. Ah yes, a cryptic tweet quoting lyrics will clear this all up! 240 Million Guaranteed LOL.

  34. Dang this guy is just like the usual suspects in the GOP regarding gun control as he plays the long roll and plays everyone else for fools n trolls as better be a huge 180 in the future or this guy simply has to go !!

  35. For a young rich famous handsome guy in superhero like shape to need to seek this method for sexual encounters, it definitely screams sex predator. He could have had any girl at the club he wants for pete’s sake.

  36. Check out Deshaun’s hot new track, “I’ve got 66 problems, but a happy ending ain’t one”.

  37. I am struggling to understand what crime Watson committed that these women didn’t also commit.

    EX: If he’s in trouble for paying for sex…they provided sex for money.

    Please, can anyone explain what I’ve missed?

  38. This is the biggest nothing burger story ever. NFL Owners and Goodell have to be loving this, keeping the heat off of their little Congressional “Invite” So the guy loves getting massage big frickin deal. I’d rather have him doing that then getting drunk, and doing drugs every night, shooting people, killing people like other players have, or getting smokers from skanks in the Cheesecake Factory parking lot like Baker Mayfield did by a woman who wasnt his wife.

  39. Maybe the Browns know what their doing but not getting rid of Baker. This guy seems to keep digging deeper every day.

  40. If he’s not guilty of any wrong doing or misconduct why not just come out and address the media? Seems like a pretty small man trying to get action on instagram from 100+ women and then hides behind his attorneys when he finally gets caught. Horrible leader. C’mon Goodell. You’ve messed up so many suspensions in the past, please don’t get this wrong.

