Is paid leave back on the table for Deshaun Watson? The NFL declines to comment

Posted by Mike Florio on June 7, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT
In March 2022, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell took the possibility of paid leave (via the Commissioner Exempt list) off the table for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Following recent developments in the civil cases pending against Watson — including the filing of two new lawsuits against him for the first time in more than a year and a New York Times article reporting that Watson received massages from at least 66 women in a 17-month period — we posed a very specific question to the league.

Does Goodell’s remark from March still stand?

In response, the league declined comment.

Here’s what Goodell said in March: “If the criminal [cases] had proceeded, that more than likely would have triggered the Commissioner Exempt [list]. I think at this point, the civil case in and of itself would not do that. If there’s a violation of the Personal Conduct Policy, that may trigger something, but that more than likely [would] trigger some kind of discipline in some fashion.”

If that’s still the case, why not say so? The league’s decision not to reiterate that paid leave is off the table arguably puts paid leave back on the radar screen.

Frankly, an argument could be made that paid leave is the right outcome. As PFT previously has reported, some in the league office believe that Watson should not be allowed to play until the 22 (now 24) cases pending against him are resolved. And the Personal Conduct Policy says this about paid leave in the absence of criminal charges: “when an investigation leads the Commissioner to believe that a player may have violated this Policy by committing any of the conduct identified above, he may act where the circumstances and evidence warrant doing so.”

The circumstances would be 24 pending civil cases, and the evidence would be the information gleaned by the league. If it were one or two cases, that would be one thing. With 24 cases pending (and in theory the possibility of more to be filed), what is the league supposed to do? Determine final discipline before the cases go to trial? Impose discipline for now with the possibility for more later, based on the outcomes of the cases? Do nothing until the litigation ends?

The best move could be to tell Watson that it’s just too much. That it’s too complicated. That it’s too problematic for the league, for his team, for him. That he will be on paid leave until the cases end, at which time the league will decide on a possible suspension without pay.

Putting Watson on paid leave would allow him to devote the 2022 football season to taking the various cases to trial. Also, it could nudge Watson to settle the cases — something he should have done from the moment they were filed.

Yes, it will be very expensive at this point to settle the cases. But that’s the price that literally must be paid for digging in and doubling down instead of accepting the reckoning and resolving these cases from the moment they were filed.

  1. Goodell is paralyzed with not having the slightest idea of what to do right now.
    He’s so invested in being the final arbiter of handing out punishment for things that take place away from the football field.
    Of course, no one else saw this mess coming from Watson either, but only Roger has anointed himself the Grand Poobar of “Personal Conduct”.
    He’s probably desperately hoping for some video evidence to make his job easier.

  2. The worHst part of this is the fix being in between Harden and the DA making the decision on criminal charges in Texas. The fix was in.

  3. Anything short of being able to play in 2022 is unacceptable.
    Watson claims his innocence. The Criminal Courts failed to indict him because they lacked the evidence to do so and failed to indict even though Watson or his legal team never had an opportunity to defend himself during the indictment process. No Civil case will change that. Losing a Civil case regardless if it’s 1 or 24 will not prove he is guilty of anything as that is not what the outcome of a Civil Case does, the burden of proof and verdict does not prove guilt or innocence . The idea he should be cancelled and lose his lively hood as a QB based on unsubstantiated allegations by 24 Women and that somehow the proof is in the quantity of Woman making the allegations is nonsense. The 24th Woman is more of the same, like the rest, she failed to file a criminal report at all or as several others who did but did not do so in a timely fashion (immediately after the alleged sexual misconduct) she makes the claims now in a Civil suit, but had the physical evidence back then when it allegedly happened (the dress with semen stains) that would have supported her claim with Police had she pressed Criminal charges. This is the USA and proof is needed to find guilt as it should. Verbal allegations with no proof is nothing more then a unsubstantiated allegation that proves nothing, the volume of allegations does not change that. Watson should be free and clear to play Football.

  4. Roger loves being the wise single arbitrator of the personal conduct policy. I’m glad that he, too, has his own squirming to do during this mess. They pay him 50 million bucks a year to figure it out, so earn your money.

