Jamal Adams “absolutely” believes he’ll fill the leadership void created by the departures of Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner

Posted by Mike Florio on June 7, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT
Seahawks safety Jamal Adams surely didn’t expect quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner to be gone after only two seasons in Seattle. But they are.

With two key teams leaders gone, does Adams believe he’ll fill the void?

“Absolutely,” Adams told reporters on Tuesday.

“Those guys are different man, you can’t replace those guys,” Adams said of Wilson (now with the Broncos) and Wagner (currently with the Rams). “They are Hall of Fame guys, but not only that, for what they do on the field, they are great people off of the field and that’s what makes them special.”

Adams already feels the difference without them there.

“Oh, most definitely, it definitely feels different, but at the end of the day, those guys are where they need to be, and we’re here,” Adams said. “New leaders and new guys have to step up and rise to the challenge.”

The challenge begins with a visit from Wilson to start the regular season. And it continues with a new-look roster trying to prove that it can win without two of the most important players of the past decade.

3 responses to “Jamal Adams “absolutely” believes he’ll fill the leadership void created by the departures of Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner

