Keelan Doss, Isaiah Ford trying out for Giants

Getty Images

The Giants are looking at a couple of potential additions to their wide receiver group at this week’s mandatory minicamp.

Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports that Keelan Doss and Isaiah Ford are taking part in the minicamp on a tryout basis.

Doss spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Raiders, but failed to make the team last year. He spent time with the Falcons and Jets, but did not appear in any regular season games.

Doss has 11 catches for 133 yards in nine career games.

Ford was a Dolphins seventh-round pick in 2017 and played in 32 games for the team over the last four years, although he did spend a month with the Patriots after a November 2020 trade between the AFC East teams. He was waived by New England before making his way back to Miami.

Ford has 63 catches for 681 yards and two touchdowns over the course of his career.