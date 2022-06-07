Kevin Stefanski: I see Donovan Peoples-Jones’ game growing

Getty Images

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones opened his first two NFL seasons behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry on the Browns depth chart, but Year 3 opens with him in a very different situation.

Beckham was let go last season and Landry was cut early this offseason, which left Peoples-Jones as the most experienced returning member of the receiving corps. Amari Cooper arrived in a trade with the Cowboys and is seen as the No. 1 wideout, but Peoples-Jones is looking at his biggest role as a pro and head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that he’s seen the wideout getting more comfortable with his new circumstances.

“We’ve talked about how dependable he is,” Stefanski said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “He does what he’s supposed to do. He’s where he’s supposed to be. I do see his game growing. I think his body control — catching the ball and contested catches has never been tough for him — that’s just one of the traits he has. But in and out of breaks, some of the things we’re asking him to do are maybe a little bit different than he’s done in the past, and he’s done a great job. I think the quarterbacks like throwing to him, and that’s important.”

The Browns are still waiting to find out if there will be any league discipline that keeps Deshaun Watson from quarterbacking the team for any portion of the 2022 season, but any quarterback in Cleveland will find their job easier if Peoples-Jones proves to be a good fit for an expanded place in the Cleveland offense.