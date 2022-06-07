Kyle Shanahan: I think our relationship with Deebo Samuel has always been alright

Getty Images

49ers receiver/running back Deebo Samuel has reported to mandatory minicamp, though he watched the session from the side.

That Samuel showed up to the practices could be a sign that talks are progressing on a new contract for the offensive weapon with the club.

But even though Samuel requested a trade and had not participated in the team’s voluntary offseason program, head coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated after Tuesday’s practice that he never felt like the relationship with Samuel had gotten to a point of no return.

“I think it’s always been alright,” Shanahan said in his press conference. “I know we go through the business part of this league and things like that. But I don’t think the relationship was ever too far away to not get it back to normal. And I think we’re working on that. Anytime you’re away from each other for a while, that’s always harder. But it’s good to get him back in here and start getting him around the guys again.”

Pressed on why he felt like the relationship with Samuel was never that bad when Samuel requested a trade, Shanahan said it’s because of his personal interactions with the receiver.

“I think of a relationship with someone, that has to do with him and me — not statements, not Instagram, not people repeating stuff,” Shanahan said. “It has to do with the words that are coming out of my mouth to a man and him back to me and nothing else. And that’s never been a problem with me and him.”

Shanahan declined to say if Samuel had rescinded his trade request, but indicated talks on a new deal are ongoing.

“I’m not going to get into that and you guys can ask Deebo to speak for himself on that,” Shanahan said. “But love our relationship with Deebo and hopefully that’ll help us be able to solve this contractually before we get to the season.”