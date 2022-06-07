Kyren Williams suffered broken foot, should return early in training camp

USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have a stable of talented running backs, led by Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson.

But some of the club’s depth is already being tested.

Sean McVay told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that rookie Kyren Williams suffered a broken foot during the offseason program. But Williams is set to be back on the field during the summer.

“He had surgery, everything went really well,” McVay said. “We expect him to be back at some point in the earlier parts of training camp. … It’s an unfortunate setback, but he’s going to attack his rehab the right way and be back sooner than later.”

Williams was the 164th overall pick out of Notre Dame in the fifth round of this year’s draft. He recorded 1,361 yards from scrimmage — 1,002 rushing, 359 receiving on 42 catches — and 17 total touchdowns in 2021.