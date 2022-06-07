Leonard Fournette: I knew Tom Brady wouldn’t want to go out like that

Getty Images

While Tom Brady retired for just over a month after falling to the Rams in the 2021 postseason, running back Leonard Fournette had a feeling Brady would be back.

Tampa Bay began its mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and Brady was in attendance. After the day’s practice, Fournette told reporters that he thought Brady would return for another season following a conversation shortly after the loss.

“I kind of knew because I told him I want to say two days after the game, I’m like, ’T, we can’t go out like that.’ And he agreed with me,” Fournette said in his press conference. “Like, we left too many mistakes on the field that kind of messed us up and we were playing catch-up the whole game. So I think as a champion, I knew he wouldn’t want to go out like that for his legacy.”

The Buccaneers were down 27-3 midway through the third quarter of the divisional round before tying the game with 42 seconds left in the fourth quarter. But the Rams were able to send a game-winning field goal through the uprights as time expired to win 30-27.

Now that he’s practiced with Brady once again, Fournette said the quarterback looks like the same player.

“He hasn’t lost a step. He is who he is,” Fournette said. “And me just being alongside him these three years, I wouldn’t want any other guy back there with us. He deserves everything he’s got and that’s coming to him. And I’m just proud of him.”

Brady, who turns 45 in August, led the league with 719 passing attempts, 5,316 completions, and 43 touchdowns in 2021.