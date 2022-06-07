Leonard Fournette: I knew Tom Brady wouldn’t want to go out like that

While Tom Brady retired for just over a month after falling to the Rams in the 2021 postseason, running back Leonard Fournette had a feeling Brady would be back.

Tampa Bay began its mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and Brady was in attendance. After the day’s practice, Fournette told reporters that he thought Brady would return for another season following a conversation shortly after the loss.

“I kind of knew because I told him I want to say two days after the game, I’m like, ’T, we can’t go out like that.’ And he agreed with me,” Fournette said in his press conference. “Like, we left too many mistakes on the field that kind of messed us up and we were playing catch-up the whole game. So I think as a champion, I knew he wouldn’t want to go out like that for his legacy.”

The Buccaneers were down 27-3 midway through the third quarter of the divisional round before tying the game with 42 seconds left in the fourth quarter. But the Rams were able to send a game-winning field goal through the uprights as time expired to win 30-27.

Now that he’s practiced with Brady once again, Fournette said the quarterback looks like the same player.

He hasn’t lost a step. He is who he is,” Fournette said. “And me just being alongside him these three years, I wouldn’t want any other guy back there with us. He deserves everything he’s got and that’s coming to him. And I’m just proud of him.”

Brady, who turns 45 in August, led the league with 719 passing attempts, 5,316 completions, and 43 touchdowns in 2021.

  1. If you look at all the weapons Brady has, it’s no wonder he’s putting up all these amazing numbers.

  2. It could easily end worse than a close divisional round matchup. Especially with the sudden switch at HC. Time will tell, but hopefully he doesn’t show he retired a year too late.

  3. “If you look at all the weapons Brady has, it’s no wonder he’s putting up all these amazing numbers.”

    You mean how Scotty Miller missed the entire year, Godwin got knocked out for the year, Antonio Brown went nuts and got cut, Gronk and Evans both missed time to injury, and Brady was throwing game winners to Cyril Grayson and old Breshad Perriman, with Tyler Johnson and Jaelon Darden as his main targets?

  4. Going out in 2021 leading the league in passing yards and TDs, selected to the Pro Bowl and made it to the Divisional round of the playoffs is a bad thing?

  5. That’s just untrue. Brady doesn’t care how he goes out. If he did he would have retired after the Tampa Bay Super Bowl win. Sure, it would be nice to win another Super Bowl, but he knows how hard it is. For Brady I think it’s all about playing at a high level because he still has the physical ability and the desire to do so. He knows there is no guarantee on how he goes out and that the odds are against him winning again.

  7. JWinston had most of the same amazing weapons as Brady. He put up huge numbers too…in turnovers, while missing the playoffs.

    This may finally be the year Brady comes down to earth. It looks like he really wanted that Miami gig, and when that fell thru, he wasn’t sure what to do with himself. I wonder if he loses his edge, which is a big part of what makes him great.

  8. He has nothing to worry about this year. The league has already assured him that he’ll be getting another Lombardi.

  9. maverick says:
    June 7, 2022 at 11:40 am
    If you look at all the weapons Brady has, it’s no wonder he’s putting up all these amazing numbers.

    ———–

    I think the same can be said for any QB. Better skill players and a better OL equal better numbers. Brady certainly didn’t do as well with a very limited offense around him in the second half of 2019. I am sure that was the main reason he left. How was it good for his brand to look like his skills had diminished because the offense was in rebuild mode.

  10. What’s Leonard even talking about? You have to leave the game eventually, a championship is never guaranteed.

