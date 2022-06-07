Matt LaFleur excited to have Aaron Rodgers at practice with young players

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in Green Bay for the team’s mandatory minicamp this week and head coach Matt LaFleur shared the teams’s plans for the coming days when he spoke to reporters at a Tuesday press conference.

LaFleur said that Rodgers will go through individual drills and that the team is still in “jog-through” mode for team work, so Rodgers will also “handle those reps and the 7-on-7” this week. That will give him a chance to work with rookie wideouts like Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, which LaFleur said was exciting because they haven’t had that opportunity yet this offseason.

“It’s their first opportunity to be on the field with him, so they get to kinda learn how he operates and the expectations that we all have of all those guys out there,” LaFleur said.

The learning process will continue in training camp this summer and the ramping up of work that goes on in those practices should be made easier with the limited groundwork that they’ll be laying down in the next few days.