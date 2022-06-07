Matt LaFleur excited to have Aaron Rodgers at practice with young players

Posted by Josh Alper on June 7, 2022, 12:14 PM EDT
NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in Green Bay for the team’s mandatory minicamp this week and head coach Matt LaFleur shared the teams’s plans for the coming days when he spoke to reporters at a Tuesday press conference.

LaFleur said that Rodgers will go through individual drills and that the team is still in “jog-through” mode for team work, so Rodgers will also “handle those reps and the 7-on-7” this week. That will give him a chance to work with rookie wideouts like Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, which LaFleur said was exciting because they haven’t had that opportunity yet this offseason.

“It’s their first opportunity to be on the field with him, so they get to kinda learn how he operates and the expectations that we all have of all those guys out there,” LaFleur said.

The learning process will continue in training camp this summer and the ramping up of work that goes on in those practices should be made easier with the limited groundwork  that they’ll be laying down in the next few days.

10 responses to “Matt LaFleur excited to have Aaron Rodgers at practice with young players

  1. It is always good to have the head coach and GM attending practices so they know who runs the show.

  3. Aaron has the uncanny ability to turn young receivers into wealthy superstars. That’s just one of the reasons the networks love to nationally televise the games of the humble 4 time MVP.

    It never gets old watching HOF QB play in Green Bay.

  4. Rodgers makes average players better, it’s proven time and time again. It’s shame my Raiders gave all our draft picks up for Adams, worst management move since the Raiders traded Mack.

  5. The first time the rookies will get the Rodgers stink eye of blame. How exciting

  7. Wow how magnanimous of Aaron to show up. Only making 50 million this year has to make it tough decision on his part. He must be such a great guy.

  8. Who better to mold the psyche and character of the young players…

  9. Tom Brady organizes workouts for all his receivers, even during a pandemic. Meanwhile Green Bay’s receivers don’t even get to meet Lorde Rodgers until it’s mandatory for him to come.

    See the difference?

  10. Aaron is a stand up and model American and teammate, he will make those young WRs into studs! Can’t wait to watch the Davante Adams trade benefit the Packers and further dip the Raiders into another rebuild.

