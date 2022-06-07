New York Times finds that Deshaun Watson met with at least 66 women for massages in 17 months

Getty Images

The 24th lawsuit against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson contends that Watson has sought out “random strangers on Instagram” for massages “more than a hundred times.” The New York Times has nailed down roughly two thirds of them.

A new article from Jenny Vrentas of the Times reports that Watson met with at least 66 women for massages in a 17-month period. And the key words are “at least.” After Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, issued a statement indicating that he could not respond to the newest lawsuit filed against Watson because they had not heard the 24th plaintiff’s name before Monday, PFT asked Hardin’s office whether it would respond to the broader allegation that Watson arranged “more than a hundred” massages with “random strangers on Instagram.” Hardin’s office has not yet provided a definitive answer.

Vrentas writes that it’s not clear when Watson began looking for so many different women to provide massages. She points out that Hardin at one point blamed the practice on the pandemic. However, she reports that Watson began working with “numerous women” before then.

One woman who didn’t sue Watson or file a criminal complaint told Vrentas that Watson was “persistent” in requesting sexual activity during the massage, and that he was “begging” for oral sex. The unnamed woman then gave Watson the kind of clear, direct advice that few apparently have.

“I specifically had to say, ‘No, I can’t do that,'” she said. “And that’s when I went into asking him, ‘What is it like being famous? Like, what’s going on? You’re about to mess up everything.’”

Everything really is messed up. And it all traces to his habit or fetish or compulsion or whatever to have so many different women provide him with massages, apparently or allegedly with the door open for something else. On Friday, Hardin tried to normalize receiving or seeking “happy endings” during a massage because for Watson, it apparently became all too normal.