New York Times finds that Deshaun Watson met with at least 66 women for massages in 17 months

Posted by Mike Florio on June 7, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns OTAs
The 24th lawsuit against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson contends that Watson has sought out “random strangers on Instagram” for massages “more than a hundred times.” The New York Times has nailed down roughly two thirds of them.

A new article from Jenny Vrentas of the Times reports that Watson met with at least 66 women for massages in a 17-month period. And the key words are “at least.” After Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, issued a statement indicating that he could not respond to the newest lawsuit filed against Watson because they had not heard the 24th plaintiff’s name before Monday, PFT asked Hardin’s office whether it would respond to the broader allegation that Watson arranged “more than a hundred” massages with “random strangers on Instagram.” Hardin’s office has not yet provided a definitive answer.

Vrentas writes that it’s not clear when Watson began looking for so many different women to provide massages. She points out that Hardin at one point blamed the practice on the pandemic. However, she reports that Watson began working with “numerous women” before then.

One woman who didn’t sue Watson or file a criminal complaint told Vrentas that Watson was “persistent” in requesting sexual activity during the massage, and that he was “begging” for oral sex. The unnamed woman then gave Watson the kind of clear, direct advice that few apparently have.

“I specifically had to say, ‘No, I can’t do that,'” she said. “And that’s when I went into asking him, ‘What is it like being famous? Like, what’s going on? You’re about to mess up everything.’”

Everything really is messed up. And it all traces to his habit or fetish or compulsion or whatever to have so many different women provide him with massages, apparently or allegedly with the door open for something else. On Friday, Hardin tried to normalize receiving or seeking “happy endings” during a massage because for Watson, it apparently became all too normal.

69 responses to “New York Times finds that Deshaun Watson met with at least 66 women for massages in 17 months

  3. Are you sure there weren’t three more women that he visited?
    Cause that would seem like a number that would be a target of interest for Watson…

  5. Deshawn Watson is desperately in need of an honest friend to give him some straight talking

  6. I wonder how many ladies cannot come out to say something because they are already in a relationship and can’t risk the truth…

  8. I did the math, that’s an average of one woman per 7.21 days. You’re welcome.

  9. 1/3rd were violated by Deshaun?

    And the other 2/3rd were good with the arrangements?

    Somebody is lying.

  10. This reminds me of Kellen Winslow Jr. They need to stop him now before someone really gets hurt and he destroys even more of his life.

  11. It certainly isn’t normal behavior, but if it were illegal would he not be criminally charged? There seems to be no shortage of accusers.

  12. Watson is a predator, plain and simple. He needs a foot put up his backside…about a size 15…

  13. When is someone going to come out and say, that the Texans knew all about this? and then when it suddenly comes out when he’s demanding a trade, it’s just coincidence??

  15. And yet the NFL still has done nothing… So much for those female fans…

  16. I bet even self confessed sex addict Tiger Woods thinks this is a bit excessive.

  17. Nfl is going to send the serial fetish guy to siberia for at least the next yr

  18. Who disgusts more…Watson the predator, the lawyers (predators by nature), the moron owners of the Browns or the NFL itself which inexplicably continues to drag its knuckles…

  19. Obviously dude thinks he’s untouchable. And it’s not cool even attempting to hinting at or pressuring someone to perform something extra. At the same time I’m the heat of the moment, likely a sensual moment at times, being covered in only a towel, there’s something completely natural as far as being turned on. The bottom line here is that out of all these woman zero have claimed rape. Can’t lock up a man for trying by asking. I’m willing to bet many many many of the women helped him out so he just got used to it & expected it. Between this & Depp / Heard I’ve had enough. People suck what are we gonna do.

  20. This guy definitely has some serious psycho-sexual stuff going on.

  22. If an NFL player of Watson’s level wants massages, I assume the team will provide as many as he needs/wants from real masseuses who are highly qualified and competent. So Watson wasn’t doing this for the massages. He was doing it because he gets his jollies from the power imbalance between him and these women, and leveraging that to get sexual contact. He is truly a sick puppy who needs a lot of mental health counseling.

  23. I have an answer to Watson’s problems. Just split equally, between the 24 women, every dollar Watson will make playing for the Browns. Out of his 230 million that’s 9.5 million for each woman or happy ending as it were, the end of all of his legal issues and, should keep him out of prison.

  24. So this dude’s kink is to have strangers get him off. No problem, but why not just use a call girl instead of assuming all massage therapists perform that service? He’s made this much more difficult on himself than it needed to be.

  25. What’s even sicker than this guy is that there’s guaranteed to be posters who jump on here attempting to justify this behavior as “not that bad” or somehow “reasonable”.
    Just watch.

  27. What did the Texans know and when did they know it. The timing of their actions during the early stages of Watson’s discontent compared to making them public is telling.

  28. The NFL has done nothing and has signaled it would prefer to side with Watson and have this be over.

    Shame on the NFL. Watson is a Predator.

  29. I know it’s the offseason, but this story is getting old quickly. I know we all love the gossip but can we get back to football related topics – like how the Seahawks are going to be in the NFCW cellar for many years to come?

  30. Washington & Cleveland are like Seabiscuit & War Admiral competing neck and neck for the worst run franchises in all of sports.

  33. Minimum, he’s gone a year. IMO, he should never play again without showing some real remorse.

  35. This is why prostitution should be legal. Athlete can go and pay for it in a controlled environment and everybody walks away afterward. No harassment, no lawsuits….

  36. And how is he learning his lesson? How about being rewarded $260 million. Since the Browns were too stupid to stay away from this damaged man, maybe the NFL will step in and put a stop to him? Or maybe not. Two years off to think about it seems like a good start with the Commissioner’s list after that so he only gets back on the field if everything is trending up for him after the two years off.

  37. I’m sure this pattern of behavior started long before he entered the NFL. That stuff isn’t normal. An entitled, privileged athlete who has had his behavior papered over probably since high school. Watson thinks Little Desean should have whatever ‘he’ wants, when ‘he’ wants it from whomever ‘he’ wants it.

  38. What DW actually needs right now also is what he needs from a PR standpoint & strategy as well.

    Call it what it is and come out as a sex addict and throw yourself on the mercy of the court of public opinion. Apologize to the women. Settle with the women. Go to therapy. Accept your punishment from the NFL. And a year from now much of the public will be willing to accept you back. And the NFL will let you play.

    Continuing to fight this as the mountain of evidence grows and gets worse and call these women liars…..and this will end up in his destruction and the end of his playing career.

  39. In many ways, these are the actions of a serial flasher. Definitely a sick individual and it really makes you question how a pro sports team can botch a background check this bad. Heads should absolutely roll in Cleveland.

  40. It would have been so much easier if DW went to nightclubs to pick up women. With his celebrity and wallet, it would not be a problem.

  41. There’s something wrong with this man. Im no psychiatrist by any means, but this behavior has got be abnormal. If Im the Browns, or any team, do I want a sex-addict as my franchise QB? The answer is an obvious “heck no”.

    The Browns got the cart before the horse.

  42. left out from this is also the part of the article that says that the texans provided watson NDA’s AND room/facilities for him. if that is true (always take The NY Times with a grain of salt but still) then that is a serious wrinkle to be considered. still is a very serious and peculiar situation, however.

  43. “Why is he preying on these poor women?

    Hmmm

    Why is he preying?
    poor women

    Some questions just answer themselves.

  44. So basically a new woman every week for almost a year and a half. WOW.

  45. Future 30 for 30: What if I told you the Cleveland Browns traded away 3 first round picks for and then guaranteed $230 million to a player who would never take a single snap for them?

  46. Watson news continues to play out with an alleged pattern of demeaning activities concerning women. Have to question how thorough the Browns investigated this guy and the plaintiff’s complaints. After 50+ years of supporting the Browns, I can no longer in good conscience follow a team that has this player on their roster. Winning is fun, winning with class is better.

  48. Dang n we thought Tony from NICS was the one with women commitment issues huh ??? as ya gotta wonder just who are the folks around Waston during all this time didn’t say boo bout ya know dude this may not be the brightest way bout doing things with yer thing !! …. :S

  49. johnsmith2000 says:
    June 7, 2022 at 5:22 pm
    When is someone going to come out and say, that the Texans knew all about this? and then when it suddenly comes out when he’s demanding a trade, it’s just coincidence??————————————————————————————–

    Yep. If that turns out to be true, then the Texans are going to be in a world of hurt. They’d have to give the draft picks back, and who knows what kind of fine for not disclosing this to the teams who pursued Watson.

  50. i thumbs down your comment says:
    June 7, 2022 at 5:31 pm
    I know it’s the offseason, but this story is getting old quickly. I know we all love the gossip but can we get back to football related topics
    ———————————-
    It’s unfortunate if you are a Browns’ fan, but this IS a “football related topic.”…

  52. Let us take a moment to recall Wilt Chamberlain slept with thousands of women. Did he use his influence? Absolutely. Mr. Watson is posting rookie numbers out here.

  53. With his money…why not go the escort route? It’s consensual and a “sure thing” vs trying to coerce women.

  54. The NYT dropped the big one.

    It’s over.

    Yes, over.

    Just like when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor.

  55. jojomogir says:
    June 7, 2022 at 5:29 pm
    If an NFL player of Watson’s level wants massages, I assume the team will provide as many as he needs/wants from real masseuses

    ———-

    Many people use prostitutes. It’s not like he was assaulting or raping anybody.

  56. People really think this dumpster fire of a franchise has a better chance at the Superbow, or winning the north than the bengals?

    Ravens maybe, not the browns, Steelers will be back sooner rather than later.

    I hope these women get the justice they deserve and this guy never sees a football field again…… not to late to sign Kaep, or apologize to Baker.

  57. So when he needs an actual massage, what legitimate masseuse will want to work with him?? Maybe he’ll have to hire witnesses or agree to have his session recorded..

  58. When is it enough Goodell? jeez, put him on the list already so we can move on. Suspended for life from the league. The End

  59. johnsmith2000 says:
    June 7, 2022 at 5:22 pm
    When is someone going to come out and say, that the Texans knew all about this? and then when it suddenly comes out when he’s demanding a trade, it’s just coincidence??

    2012Rate This

    This is why the Texans paid him to stay away for a year and then trade him away.

  60. Bob806 says:
    June 7, 2022 at 5:50 pm
    johnsmith2000 says:
    June 7, 2022 at 5:22 pm
    When is someone going to come out and say, that the Texans knew all about this? and then when it suddenly comes out when he’s demanding a trade, it’s just coincidence??————————————————————————————–

    Yep. If that turns out to be true, then the Texans are going to be in a world of hurt. They’d have to give the draft picks back, and who knows what kind of fine for not disclosing this to the teams who pursued Watson.
    _______________________

    Why would the Texans be in a world of hurt. Remember Jimmy said they did an extensive investigation over the course of several months. Surely their investigative team would have uncovered all the potential victims when they talked to the (then) 22 victims. Oh wait nevermind…

  61. johnsmith2000 says:
    June 7, 2022 at 5:23 pm
    I would say there is grounds for the Browns to void the trade

    ———————

    What grounds? No trade has every been voided on grounds of stupidity.

  62. I can’t wait to hear Rusty try and convince everyone that even if there’s a hundred accusers his client did nothing wrong, and everyone is lying

  63. People talk about what he has to do before he can play again – I think, how can he ever play again? Paying the women off won’t change what he did or that everyone knows about it. He’s lied about it for so long now that there’s no show of remorse that would be plausible.

    I think he’s done something awful enough that there’s a road back to existing as a free person who isn’t in jail, but NFL QB is a high privilege – it’s spokesperson, representative, face of the sport. The NFL has looked the other way on things in the past, but there’s just too much here to ever forget about.

  64. I have this metal image of a penthouse suite with a stack of papers on an end table and on those papers are the nda’s with the Houston Texans letterhead on it lol.

  65. Funny how more comes out as we closer to the season in the hopes there’s a payout. Not one of these women are innocent either don’t pretend they aren’t.

  66. I really need to go back and find the article from a couple of years ago where I commented that I thought that Watson was a great leader with a “high quality character guy.” I’m sure I’m not the only one who thought that too. So I forgive Florio or Peter King where they predict something ridiculous that never comes to fruition. Hey, maybe Stafford will throw for 6,000 yards this season.

  67. The Texans were once the most criticized franchise in the NFL – Jack Easterby, Josh McCown, etc. Everybody piled on and maybe rightfully so. The Texans were so bad, Deshaun Watson refused to play for the team and was paid $10 million for essentially quitting on the team. Now? The Texans look like geniuses for getting away from Watson and managed to get compensated handsomely — even after waiting a year! I have no idea how the Texans will play on the football field but they certainly escaped this PR fiasco.

  69. Not that I am defending DW but it would seem a bit odd that the case wasn’t going in Buzbee’s favor as he thought it would – now comes another article……Buzbee want’s a settlement – and needs the court of public opinion to help him get there………..

