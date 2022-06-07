NFL holding scouting camp in Ghana later this month

Getty Images

The NFL announced an expansion of its international marketing rights program last month and it included news that the Eagles gained those rights in Ghana.

It’s the first time that such rights have been granted for an African country and the NFL will be doing more work in Ghana later this month. The league will be hosting its first talent identification camp in the country as part of a week of events that will kick off on June 21.

Former Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora has helped with smaller regional scouting efforts across Africa in the past and he will play a lead role in this month’s activities.

“This is incredible, just the NFL’s whole approach to get started, and going in like this is the best way to do it,” Umenyiora said, via Jason Reid of ESPN.com. “You see the number of athletes we have in the NFL right now of African descent. There are a lot, and the winds are blowing even stronger in that direction. We’ve seen what the NBA has done in terms of its investment in Africa. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be in full force on ground there also. And that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

Three players who have been to the regional camps signed with NFL teams this offseason and that number will likely rise in the coming years if the league’s efforts to establish a foothold on the continent are successful.