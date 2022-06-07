Nick Sirianni: I’m noticing a big difference in Jalen Hurts

Getty Images

The Eagles made significant moves on both sides of the ball this offseason, but they didn’t do anything to change the top of our quarterback depth chart.

Jalen Hurts closed out last season as the starter and remains in that spot despite some questions heading into the offseason about whether they’d try to make a change. That could be back on the table if Hurts fails to make progress during the 2022 season, but head coach Nick Sirianni said recently that he’s seeing growth from the third-year player.

“I’m noticing a big difference,” Sirianni said to Sal Paolantonio of ESPN. “What I see is a crisper ball. The accuracy I’ve been very pleased with. You can just see him taking strides every single day with his accuracy because of the fundamentals he has with his feet and his upper body.”

The Eagles will be looking for the same kind of difference in Hurts’ play once they hit the field this fall and seeing it would be a big step toward a long run in Philadelphia for the quarterback.