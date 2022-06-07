Orlando Brown Jr. is “very confident” of getting a long-term deal

Getty Images

Now that Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has hired an agent, the sides can get down to the business of getting him signed to a long-term deal. They have until July 15 to get it done or Brown would have to play 2022 under the one-year, $16.66 million franchise tag.

Brown expects a new deal, but he also made a veiled threat Tuesday to sit out the season in the absence of a deal.

“Very confident. Very confident,” Brown told NFL Media on Tuesday. “Especially simply based off the things that have come into effect within our division, the type of defensive ends that have been brought in, the type of players and all of that type of stuff. It’s not the year to go into the season with a backup left tackle. So, I’m very confident that the Kansas City Chiefs will get that done.”

Indeed, the Chiefs don’t have a great option behind Brown. They need him after the Raiders added Chandler Jones to pair with Maxx Crosby; the Broncos have added Randy Gregory to go with Bradley Chubb; and the Chargers now have Khalil Mack opposite Joey Bosa.

“These are guys that are the best in the world at their position, which is what I love to compete against,” Brown said.

The Chiefs traded for Brown last offseason. He started 16 regular-season games for the Chiefs, missing one game with a calf injury, and earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl.