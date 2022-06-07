Report: DK Metcalf not present for start of mandatory minicamp

Getty Images

Wide receiver DK Metcalf was present for voluntary workouts over the course of the Seahawks’ offseason program, but he’s reportedly absent as they move to the only mandatory work on the schedule.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Metcalf is not present as the Seahawks kick off their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. There’s no word on whether or not it is an excused absence and Metcalf is still working his way back from foot surgery.

Metcalf is one of many fourth-year wideouts whose bids for contract extensions have been the subject of attention over the last few months. Metcalf’s college teammate A.J. Brown got one from the Eagles after an April trade, but Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin, and Diontae Johnson are still looking for them.

Metcalf and the Seahawks both expressed confidence that a deal will come together. For now, though, the wait continues.