Steve Young mentoring Trey Lance, who welcomes the advice “with open arms”

Getty Images

The 49ers have had Hall of Fame quarterbacks Joe Montana and Steve Young win Super Bowls for them. They had Colin Kaepernick and Jimmy Garoppolo lead them to Super Bowls.

That became Trey Lance‘s charge after the 49ers traded up in the 2021 draft to take him No. 3 overall and groomed him to take over the job in 2022.

So Lance is seeking all the advice he can get, including from Young. Lance and Young have spoken multiple times this offseason.

“We got to talk a decent amount,” Lance said Tuesday, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Obviously, a guy like that, it means the world any time he says anything about me. I have nothing but respect for a guy like that, everything that he’s done and having been in this building and playing for this organization.

“For me, I’m going to take everything I possibly can from a guy like that. Anything he has to say, anything he has to offer me, I’m welcoming that with open arms.”

Young said last week he has “100 percent confidence” in Lance’s ability. Lance is confident in his ability, and the 49ers are, too.

The 49ers are his team now, giving Lance a lot to live up to.