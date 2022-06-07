Tyler Shelvin set to miss rest of Bengals offseason program

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin has been out of Bengals workouts with a wrist injury and he’s set to miss what’s left of the offseason program as well.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor revealed that Shelvin isn’t seriously injured, but that the 2021 fourth-round pick’s wrist was still in need of a surgical intervention recently.

“It’s been bothering him so they just had a slight procedure,” Taylor said, via the team’s website. “Might keep him out the next couple of weeks but nothing major.”

Shelvin played in three regular season games for the Bengals as a rookie and made two more appearances during the postseason run. He had four tackles across all contests.