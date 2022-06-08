Browns excuse Baker Mayfield from mandatory minicamp

Posted by Josh Alper on June 8, 2022, 12:28 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 08 Titans at Browns
Getty Images

When Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to reporters on Monday, he had no comment on whether the team would excuse quarterback Baker Mayfield from next week’s mandatory minicamp.

According to multiple reports, the Browns have now revealed their decision. Mayfield has been excused from taking part in the sessions in what the team called a mutual decision and he will not be fined for missing any sessions.

Mayfield has not taken part in any work with the Browns since they completed a trade for Deshaun Watson in March. Attempts to move Mayfield to another team have thus far been unsuccessful, which leaves his $18.858 million salary for the 2022 season on Cleveland’s books and leaves the first overall pick in the 2018 draft in limbo until a development arises that pushes him to another team.

That impasse and Mayfield’s ongoing recovery from left shoulder surgery made his excusal the likeliest course of action for the Browns to take. The 49ers made the same call this week with Jimmy Garoppolo, who had surgery on his throwing shoulder as the team pivoted to Trey Lance as their starting quarterback.

Both quarterbacks could wind up moving on at some point before the start of the 2022 season, but they’ll have to settle for being non-participating members of their current teams for at least a little while longer.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Browns excuse Baker Mayfield from mandatory minicamp

  1. Baker is handling this all wrong. The Browns don’t want him to be there. They don’t want the distraction, and they don’t want him to get hurt on their premises – because then it all but eliminates their ability to trade him, and they are forced to pay him his salary.

    If Baker truly wants to be released, or traded sooner, he needs to not be so quiet. He needs to go to camp, and workout. That will escalate the pressure for the Browns to do something.

  2. If the Browns didn’t have this historic self-created mess Mayfield would be at the facilities meeting with trainers, nutritionists, and marketing. Don’t tell us Mayfield is not there because of his shoulder. I am positive there are other Brown’s players at the facilities rehabbing.

  3. How about a straight up swap of mayfield for Jimmy G? They both want out.

  4. It’s 2022 and the Bengals are building an indoor practice facility coming off a SB appearance.

    Meanwhile, the Browns have chosen to ostracize their former 1st overall QB who not only got them to the playoffs but hung 48 on the Steelers….. for a man who is accused 24 times over of sexual misconduct.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.