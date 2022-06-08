Christian Watson eager to do all he can to get on the same page with Aaron Rodgers

USA Today

The Packers traded up in the second round to draft wide receiver Christian Watson, and Watson knows that the team invested in him with the idea that he can come in and make a difference right away. Which means Watson knows he needs to be on the same page as Aaron Rodgers.

“He’s going to be making checks at the line, he’s going to be expecting you to be at a certain place on time, your head’s spinning a little bit, but you got to make sure you’re there doing everything right to be on the same page with him,” Watson said.

Rodgers hadn’t attended voluntary Organized Team Activities, so mandatory minicamp was Watson’s first chance to work with him.

“It was his first day being out there with us. When I saw him this morning it was weird just casually seeing him,” he said. “Obviously, that’s something I gotta get used to, but it’s still crazy to be here and playing with him.”

Watson said he’s been learning from Rodgers in their brief time together. In three months, the Packers hope he’s catching plenty of catches from Rodgers on Sundays.