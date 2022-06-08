Darnell Mooney: I’m ready for any task the Bears want me to do

Getty Images

The makeup of the Bears receiving corps has been the subject of much conversation this offseason and few of the talking points have been positive ones.

Chicago saw players like Allen Robinson, Damiere Byrd, and Marquise Goodwin leave this offseason and they didn’t make any big splashes when it came to bringing in new blood, which has led to criticism for not doing enough to support quarterback Justin Fields in his second season. The exception to the negative view of the group comes with Darnell Mooney, who led the team with 81 catches and 1,055 yards last year.

Mooney said he feels he has “a lot more in the tank that has been hidden” and he will get a chance to reveal it now that he’s been bumped up to the top line of the depth chart. Mooney said recently that he’s confident he can handle that role.

“I’m ready for whatever anybody brings to me,” Mooney said, via Ehsan Kassim of the Gadsden Times. “I’m ready for any task, any type of defense that we’re seeing, whatever it is, anyway, I can help the team. You know, if I get double teamed, I’ll be a decoy for the team so everybody else can be open. I mean, I’m good with that. Anyway I can help win.”

Mooney said he believes Fields will be “amazing” this season and, if that’s the case, last year’s production should be the jumping-off point for an even better season for Mooney. That would be a win for the Bears on both fronts and a win for Mooney as it would send him into a contract year with evidence of his ability to handle the top job on a full-time basis.