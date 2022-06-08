Darren Waller: Watching Rob Gronkowski’s old tape, I’m excited about the new offense

Getty Images

Though Las Vegas’ Darren Waller is clearly underpaid as one of the best tight ends in the league, he said on Tuesday that he’s focused on football and letting his agent handle his contract.

So now that Josh McDaniels is the Raiders’ head coach, Waller says he’s excited about what could be coming his way in the new offense.

“It’s asking me to do a lot of things,” Waller said in his press conference. “We’ve watched a lot of tape of Rob Gronkowski running wild from just old New England clips and stuff like that. So it’s exciting to see different ways that I’ll be used. And, yeah, I’m very excited about it. It’s a challenging system. But I love a good challenge. I think it’s bringing the best out of us.”

Gronkowski had four seasons of at least 1,000 yards with New England — including the 2011 season when he caught 90 passes for 1,327 yards with a league-leading 17 touchdowns.

Waller eclipsed 1,000 yards twice in the last three years. He led the Raiders with 107 receptions, 1,196 yards, and nine TDs in 2020, becoming a Pro Bowler for the first time.

With other strong weapons on offense like receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, Waller may not reach those peak-Gronkowski numbers. But he is in line for another productive season. And that should put him in line for a big payday sooner than later.