Deshaun Watson declines to comment on the recent New York Times report

During his introductory press conference with the Browns, quarterback Deshaun Watson answered multiple questions about the then-22 lawsuits pending against him. Since then, the Browns have not made him available to reporters.

On Wednesday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press asked Watson about the Tuesday report from Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times, which among others things explained that Watson had massages from at least 66 women over a 17-month period. Watson declined comment.

Watson said he preferred that any statements come from his agent, David Mulugheta, or his lawyer, Rusty Hardin.

The exchange underscores the general awkwardness surrounding Watson as more and more negative developments emerge regarding his situation. From two new lawsuits to unfortunate public comments from Hardin attempting to normalize “happy endings” during massages to the Times report to the news that the Texans will be added as defendants to the pending cases to the possibility of more civil actions and, in theory, fresh criminal complaints, things are getting worse for Watson, not better.

As the offseason program moves toward a conclusion, the league has some big decisions to make before the Browns open training camp. And if Watson is at camp, the team will have some big decisions to make about when he’ll be available to reporters. Even if his standard response will be to decline to answer such questions, that won’t stop such questions from being asked.