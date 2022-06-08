Dolphins sign Porter Gustin

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced a handful of roster moves on Wednesday, including an addition to their defensive line group.

Defensive end Porter Gustin is the newest member of Miami’s defense. No terms of his deal were announced.

Gustin played in 26 games and made four starts for the Browns over the last three seasons. He had 52 tackles, a sack, and two fumble recoveries in those appearances. He also has one tackle and one interception in two postseason outings.

The Dolphins also waived cornerback Javaris Davis and released defensive end Daeshon Hall. Davis played one game for Miami last season while Hall, a 2017 Panthers third-rounder, has played in 13 regular season games over the course of his career.