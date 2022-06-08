Drew Brees won’t return to NBC this season, “likely” will spend 2022 at home

Posted by Mike Florio on June 8, 2022, 9:38 AM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

When it was reported last month that future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees won’t return to NBC for the 2022 season, Brees pushed back with a tweet that among other things opened the door to playing again. While he could still, in theory, play again, Brees definitely won’t be back at NBC.

NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua told Joe Reedy of the Associated Press that Brees will not contribute to NBC’s NFL or Notre Dame coverage in 2022.

Bevacqua said that Brees expressed an interest to spend more time with his family.

“The unbelievable busyness of an NFL career and then really not taking a break at all and launching right in with us with both Notre Dame football and the NFL, it was certainly an around-the-clock assignment,” Bevacqua told Reedy. “This was definitely a lifestyle choice for him, which is totally understandable.”

The article points out that Brees remains under contract to NBC, and that NBC wouldn’t prevent him another opportunity. Reedy writes that it is “likely” Brees will spend the 2022 season at home. Some had speculated that Brees could end up in the No. 2 booth at Fox.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Drew Brees won’t return to NBC this season, “likely” will spend 2022 at home

  1. no room for Brees at NBC so fox is the only fit for him now…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.