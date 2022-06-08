Jake Ferguson agrees to deal with Cowboys

Posted by Josh Alper on June 8, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT
The Cowboys are set to have all of their 2022 draft picks under contract.

The team announced that tight end Jake Ferguson has agreed to a four-year deal with the team. The fourth-round pick was the last of the team’s nine picks to come to terms on the deal.

Ferguson is the grandson of former Wisconsin head coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez and played his college football for the Badgers. He caught 46 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns during his final collegiate season.

The Cowboys franchised Dalton Schultz earlier this year, but he has been staying away from OTAs as he looks for a long-term deal. That gave Ferguson a chance at increased reps that he could use to find his way into the lineup as his rookie season gets underway.

  1. He will end up replacing Schultz… His numbers were down because the Badgers QB was terrible.

