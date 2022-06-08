John Harbaugh: I expect Lamar Jackson to be at mandatory minicamp

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has not been attending Baltimore’s voluntary OTAs over the last few weeks.

But head coach John Harbaugh said on Wednesday that he’s expecting Jackson to be at mandatory minicamp next week.

“I know he’s working hard. Lamar Jackson’s a hard worker, so I’m not worried about how hard he’s working,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I fully expect him to come back in great shape — that’s what he talks about. I’m sure he’s strong, I’m sure he’s doing a good job, and when he gets back here, we’ll roll with Lamar. Right now, we roll with the guys we’ve got. And when he gets here, he’ll merge right in with everybody and we’ll go to work with Lamar.”

Jackson has downplayed his absence from the team’s offseason program. But Jackson is still involved in a unique situation with the Ravens, in that he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal and has not engaged the team on a potential contract extension.

The 2019 MVP, Jackson is set to make just over $23 million guaranteed on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract in the coming season.