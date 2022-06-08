Kenny Moore: We all know there’s a business side to it

Getty Images

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore reported to the team’s mandatory minicamp this week and was on the field participating on Tuesday.

He sat out Wednesday’s session for precautionary reasons after suffering a minor injury. But even though he was present, Moore remains unhappy with his current contract.

Moore is currently slated to make $6.5 million and $6.8 million in base salary over the next two seasons. On Wednesday, he did not rule out holding out during training camp. But under the latest CBA, that would subject him to a $50,000 fine per day.

“I would love to be on the field at training camp,” Moore said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “With it being June right now, I’m just taking it one day at a time right now, respectfully.”

Part of the issue for Moore is that he may be labeled as a slot corner. But he’s an essential part of Indianapolis’ defense, as he was on the field for 97 percent of the unit’s snaps last season. And he made the Pro Bowl for the first time.

“I won’t go into comparisons or anything, all that stuff will handle itself,” Moore said. “But as far as my play, I don’t like the whole nickel, slot corner thing. I’m a corner at the end of the day. You guys watch the games that we play.”

Erickson noted Moore wanted to deflect most of the questions he received about his contract situation on Wednesday, with the cornerback saying he wanted to focus on the game.

“We all know there is a business side to it,” Moore said. “You guys already know how I feel about this city, this team, this community, and we’ll handle that.”

In 17 games, Moore recorded 102 total tackles, four interceptions, 13 passes defensed, a sack, and a forced fumble in 2021.