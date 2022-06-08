Kevin Stefanski on Deshaun Watson: I’m going to let legal proceedings play out

Getty Images

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski faced questions Wednesday on the new allegations against quarterback Deshaun Watson. Stefanski repeatedly said he would let the process “play out.”

“We’re here making sure we get good practice in. The guys did a nice job out there today,” Stefanski said, via video from Cleveland 19. “I’m not going to comment past that. I’m going to be respectful of the process, be respectful of the legal proceedings.”

The New York Times published a story Tuesday contending Watson booked massage appointments with at least 66 women over 17 months. Twenty-four of those women have filed lawsuits against Watson.

“For me, I’m going to be respectful of the investigation, of the legal proceedings,” Stefanski said. “I’m going to let that play out.”

The NFL is conducting an independent investigation, with Watson facing potential discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy. League investigators previously interviewed Watson in Houston.

Stefanski was asked whether he worried the matter could linger over the team all season.

“With anything, we’re trying to just focus on today,” Stefanski said. “I can’t see past today, truly. That’s kind of where my focus is.”