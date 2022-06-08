Kyle Van Noy on Brandon Staley: It’s refreshing to have a young coach with his mindset

USA TODAY Sports

Though linebacker Kyle Van Noy entered the league as a Lions second-round pick, he’s spent most of his career with the Patriots.

He was traded to the club midway through the 2016 season and won a pair of Super Bowls in his first stint with the club. Then after a season with the Dolphins — where he played under former New England assistant Brian Flores — he was back with the Patriots last year.

But now Van Noy has made his way to the West Coast, signing a free-agent deal with the Chargers in May. He told reporters on Tuesday that playing under head coach Brandon Staley was a significant part of why he wanted to sign with Los Angeles.

“I’ve been a fan of him for a while,” Van Noy said, via Jeff Miller of the L.A. Times. “He’s a good person too. … It’s refreshing to have a young coach with his mindset to lead a team and to be around him and really, truly feed off that.”

While Van Noy has experience winning championships, he said he’ll pick his spots for when to assert himself as a leader.

“I love winning,” Van Noy said. “I don’t care about stats. Most people do. That’s all fine and dandy. But at the end of the day, when you get to hold up the trophy, nobody can really say nothing. I want to be able to do that, and I want to bring that juice each and every day to practice and fuel the team.”

Van Noy appeared in 16 games with eight starts for New England last year. He recorded 5.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and an interception in 2021.