Lions undrafted rookie Jermaine Waller retires

The Lions announced Wednesday that undrafted rookie Jermaine Waller has retired from football. The team placed the cornerback on the reserve/retired list.

Waller signed with the Lions last month, getting a $10,000 signing bonus and $55,000 in guarantees.

He participated in the team’s rookie minicamp and two weeks of organized team activities but was not at the first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Kyle Meinke of mlive.com reports.

Waller was a three-year starter at Virginia Tech, leading the team with four interceptions last season. He also had 45 tackles, two tackles for loss and five pass breakups in 11 starts, earning second-team All-ACC honors.

The Lions have 18 defensive backs remaining on their roster, including nine cornerbacks and three players cross-training at both corner and safety.