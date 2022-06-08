Matt LaFleur on Sammy Watkins: I don’t think his game has fallen off at all

USA TODAY Sports

Back in 2017, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator when Los Angeles traded for receiver Sammy Watkins.

So LaFleur saw Watkins quickly get integrated into that team, which won the NFC West. Watkins led the Rams that year with eight touchdown receptions before signing a three-year contract with the Chiefs in free agency.

The coach and receiver are now reunited in Green Bay, with Watkins signing a one-year, $4 million deal with the club in April. While Watkins has continued to deal with injuries in the last four seasons and hasn’t caught more than three touchdowns in a year, LaFleur said on Wednesday that he can still see Watkins’ talent on the practice field.

“Obviously, we have history going back to L.A. together. So that definitely gives you a pretty good idea of what he’s capable of doing,” LaFleur said in his press conference. “I still think — I don’t think his game has fallen off at all since we were together in 2017. A little of it has been maybe a little bit lack of opportunity. But I think he’s a guy that’s out there working hard. And he’s going to be a big part of our offense.”

In 13 games for the Ravens last season, Watkins caught 27 passes for 394 yards with one touchdown. In 2017 with the Rams, Watkins had 39 catches for 593 yards with eight scores.