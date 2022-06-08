Matt Rhule praises Sam Darnold’s practice performance

Getty Images

The Panthers badly need quarterback Sam Darnold to play better than he ever has before this season. He’s at least looking better at practice.

That’s the word from Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who says that Darnold is doing everything the Panthers ask of him on the practice field.

“I thought Sam was outstanding today,” Rhule said. “Probably his best practice since he’s been here.”

Rhule said Darnold is throwing the ball on time, throwing good deep balls, and minimizing mistakes, all areas where the Panthers want to see growth from Darnold.

Darnold was a major disappointment last season after the Panthers traded a second-round pick, a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick to acquire him from the Jets, and the primary reason he’s still on the Panthers is that his $18.858 million salary is fully guaranteed whether he’s on the team or not. But as long as he’s going to remain in Carolina, the Panthers want to see growth from him. Rhule is seeing some growth, at least on the practice field.