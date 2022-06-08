Matthew Stafford “definitely” on track to throw again by training camp

Los Angeles Rams Mandatory Minicamp
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was not throwing during the offseason program after receiving an anti-inflammatory shot in his right elbow for an issue he dealt with last season.

But Stafford said on Wednesday that he is “definitely” still on track to be ready to throw when training camp begins in July.

“I’m progressing kind of into that and though that at the moment, so just trying to make sure that we’re smart,” Stafford said in his press conference. “But at the same time, be as ready to go as I can possibly be Day One when we’re out there throwing the ball around.”

Stafford noted that he plans to get together with his receivers and throw at some point in the break between the offseason program and training camp.

“As I’m progressing personally, through my program kind of getting ready to go, I’ll be around the guys. We’ll find time,” Stafford said. “That’s the great thing about being in Southern California — everybody wants to be here anyways. So it’ll be great to get out there and get some work with some of those guys. As I kind of get myself ready to go, I’ll be able to steal some reps with some of those guys.”

Stafford completed 67 percent of his passes for 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions last season, his first with the Rams. He upped his completion rate to 70 percent with 1,188 yards, nine touchdowns, and three picks in Los Angeles’ four postseason games.

1 responses to “Matthew Stafford “definitely” on track to throw again by training camp

  1. I find it interesting this time of year to read about all the NFL players (among them Trent Williams from my Niners) who played thru some injury and/or gutted it out in the past season. Wonder if anyone has ever listed the number of NFL players who did the same, and ended up cutting their careers short.

