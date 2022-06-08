Mike McDaniel: Offseason work gives us first quarter lead, but that doesn’t mean anything

Getty Images

Mike McDaniel became the Dolphins head coach this offseason, so he has been running an offseason program for the first time over the last few months.

That program comes to an end this week and McDaniel was asked to reflect on how he feels things have gone to this point. McDaniel compared the offseason program to the first 15 minutes of a game while noting that jumping out to an early lead is a good thing that doesn’t mean the final score will be in your favor.

“We’ve had an offseason that we’ve been fully committed,” McDaniel said. “We’ve learned a lot. We’ve gotten better. I think that the coaches have done a great job and the players have really attacked this offseason, which I guess I would equate to the first quarter of a game. I’m comfortable to say the way they’ve worked — I feel like we have a lead in the first quarter. What does that mean? Nothing. How many games are you winning in the first quarter that you lose and vice versa. So we’ve positioned ourselves to compete at a standard that we’ve said from the beginning that we want to compete at.”

McDaniel rose to the head coach level through his work on the offensive side of the ball and Miami is looking for a leap forward on that side of the ball. He said he feels “extremely happy and confident” with how the unit has progressed before adding again that it “means absolutely nothing” if those gains aren’t solidified and built up once training camp is underway.