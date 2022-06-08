Nick Bosa: I’m focusing on getting better, agent will worry about contract

Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday that the team has not started talking about a new contract with defensive end Nick Bosa and that he wasn’t concerned about the timing because he expects Bosa to be with the team for a long time.

Bosa took his turn with reporters on Wednesday and said he didn’t have a sense when talks might get underway. He added that he’s “sure I’ll be notified” when that time comes, but that he’s not direction much of his attention to that topic.

“I don’t know. I’ve just been focusing on getting better. I’ll let my agent worry about that,” Bosa said, via 49ersWebzone.com.

Bosa was recovering from a torn ACL over the course of the last offseason, but didn’t have to concern himself with that this year and said after the NFC title game loss that he planned to get into the best shape of his career. On Wednesday, he said he “definitely” reached that goal and that should help him make his best contract case if the wait for an extension stretches into the season.