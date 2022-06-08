Quenton Nelson says he’s not focused on contract

Getty Images

Colts left guard Quenton Nelson‘s run of All-Pro seasons came to an end last year as he failed to make the cut for the first team after missing games due to injury for the first time in his four NFL seasons.

Nelson also have three surgeries before the start of the season, so health was a continued focus for Nelson heading into what turned out to be a disappointing year for him and the Colts. This offseason has been free of medical procedures and Nelson said on Tuesday that he’s “good, strong, healthy — just ready to go” as the offseason comes to an end.

As a result, he said he has his eyes on this being “a good year for us to step up and make another stride” rather than the fact that he’s in the final year of his contract.

“Not focused on that,” Nelson said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Nelson’s representatives are likely keeping a closer eye on contractual matters and news of an extension before the start of training camp this summer would not come as a major surprise.