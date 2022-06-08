Raiders sign fourth-round pick Zamir White

Getty Images

The Raiders have gotten another one of their draft selections under contract and moved on from a player in their tight ends room.

Las Vegas announced on Wednesday that the team has signed running back Zamir White. And the club has waived Travis Koontz.

White was a fourth-round pick out of Georgia and the Raiders’ second selection of 2022 after trading several picks to acquire receiver Davante Adams. White rushed for 856 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, helping Georgia win a national championship.

Koontz had just joined the Raiders in May as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech. He had 21 catches for 306 yards with four touchdowns in 2021.

The Raiders still have six tight ends on their roster, led by Darren Waller and Foster Moreau.