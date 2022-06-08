Report: Cooper Kupp, Rams make significant progress toward new deal

Getty Images

The Rams got a deal done with defensive tackle Aaron Donald this week and they may have more news to announce on the contractual front soon.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team and wide receiver Cooper Kupp have made significant progress toward a new pact. Kupp has talked about his contract goals multiple times recently and has said that he wants the deal to make sense for everyone rather than try to reset the market for wideouts.

Per Wednesday’s report, Kupp’s deal is expected to be in the neighborhood of three years and $75 million. A.J. Brown‘s new contract with the Eagles amounts to a $25 million per year average and ranks behind the annual averages of deals signed by Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, and DeAndre Hopkins.

The Rams signed quarterback Matthew Stafford to a new contract to kick off the offseason. Closing it out by signing Donald and Kupp would ensure most of the biggest pieces of their championship-winning roster remain on hand for a while.