Reports: Cooper Kupp agrees to three-year, $80 million extension

Posted by Charean Williams on June 8, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT
It didn’t take long for reports of the Rams having made significant progress on a deal for Cooper Kupp to a done deal for Kupp.

The All-Pro receiver has agreed to a three-year, $80 million extension that includes $75 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. The $75 million guaranteed is the most for any receiver, topping Tyreek Hill‘s $72.2 million in guarantees. Kupp now is under contract through 2026.

He has two years and $31.5 million left on the extension he signed in 2020.

The Rams announced the extension was agreed upon.

The Rams signed defensive lineman Aaron Donald to a three-year, $95 million contract earlier this week, resetting the market for defensive players, and quarterback Matthew Stafford signed a four-year, $160 million extension earlier this offseason.

The team signed linebacker Bobby Wagner (five years, $50 million) and receiver Allen Robinson (three years, $46.5 million) in free agency.

Kupp earned his extension by becoming the first receiver since 2005 to lead the league in catches, receiving yards and touchdown receptions in 2021. He capped his historic season with Super Bowl MVP honors.

UPDATE 7:50 P.M. ET: Initial reports of three years, $78.5 million for Kupp were updated to three years, $80 million with $75 million guaranteed.

  3. 75 million guaranteed. Great deal for him. By the way, when did the league get rid of the salary cap?

  6. I don’t think any skill player is worth this.

    The Chiefs will be exactly the same next year.

  7. I can’t wait to see what the new NFL TV deal is worth. It must just be massive.

  8. That’s it for the Rams folks. A few great players and a bunch of vet minimums.

