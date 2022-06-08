Saquon Barkley: I’m trusting my knee again

Getty Images

Giants head coach Brian Daboll sang the praises of running back Saquon Barkley during a Wednesday press conference at the team’s mandatory minicamp and Barkley got a chance to do some warbling of his own later in the day.

Barkley said he’s enjoying the way he’s being used in Daboll’s offense, which includes lining up outside of the backfield in order to find different ways to get the ball in the hands of the second overall pick of the 2018 draft. Barkley said he feels like he hasn’t been moved around the formation like that since college.

When it comes to moving around in general, Barkley remained positive. He tore his ACL in 2020 and missed time with an ankle injury last year, but said all is well at the moment.

“I feel a lot better than I felt at this point last year,” Barkley said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “My body feels good. I’m trusting my knee again.”

The Giants have Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones in the final contract years because the last two years have been short on reasons to bank on building around them in the future. Having both players provide those reasons in 2022 would be pricey for the Giants, but that would fall into the category of good problems to have after years of dealing wiht the bad ones.