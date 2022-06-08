Seahawks restructure Shelby Harris’ contract

Getty Images

The Seahawks have freed up some more cap space for the 2022 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has restructured defensive lineman Shelby Harris‘ contract. Full details of the move weren’t reported, but they cleared $3,260,588 in space and likely did so by converting some of Harris’ $7.5 million base salary into a signing bonus.

Harris, who joined the Seahawks in the Russell Wilson trade, is signed through next season and will add to a $9 million cap hit for 2023 as a result of the restructured deal.

The Harris move comes after the Seahawks opened their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. Wide receiver DK Metcalf was not in attendance and his bid for an extension has been the biggest contractual storyline of the team’s offseason.